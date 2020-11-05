Hitting the gas on green hydrogen

Hydrogen is the lightest element in the periodic table and the most abundant chemical substance in the universe, constituting most of the matter we encounter in our everyday lives. It’s been around since the beginning of time, yet is suddenly the latest buzzword in the energy sector — or, more specifically, green hydrogen is.

Hydrogen has been produced for decades and used in numerous industrial applications. But the process has involved fossil fuels, rendering it highly polluting: as much as 20kg of CO² must be emitted to produce 1kg of hydrogen.

Green hydrogen, by contrast, is made through electrolysis, powered by renewable energy, to split water into hydrogen and oxygen — a process that produces no CO². This means green hydrogen may well be the key to decarbonising the world at a rate renewable energy alone could never achieve.

It’s not just theoretical. Green hydrogen production facilities are springing up around the world at a rapid rate, and several governments have started positioning themselves in the market, as either producers or consumers of green hydrogen.

SA might seem to be far removed from such an energy revolution, but that’s not so: the country already has a competitive advantage in the green hydrogen sector.

In its recently released report on the subject, "Unlocking SA’s Hydrogen Potential", PwC Africa says SA is well placed to capitalise on the fast-growing global market for green hydrogen, thanks to its rich renewable energy resources.

The hot and arid Northern Cape is the province of choice for solar farms in SA. But it’s got global appeal too: a heat map shows there are few spots in the world that have as good a solar resource. In addition, it has a coastline — an important consideration for possible export opportunities.