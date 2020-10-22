Companies / Energy Q&A: Global energy at tipping point Covid-19 pandemic is a powerful catalyst for the energy shift, says Stephané Monier, CIO at Lombard Odier BL PREMIUM

One of the most important themes for the coming decade will undoubtedly be the global energy transition as the world looks to shake off its dependence on fossil fuels in favour of cleaner alternatives. While some still see the green revolution as more noise than substance, Stephané Monier, CIO at Swiss banking group Lombard Odier says global energy is at a very real tipping point.

Q: If we are indeed at a tipping point, as you say, what are the key catalysts for change in the energy industry globally?