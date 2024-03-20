M&A delays ‘undermine confidence’, says Remgro CEO
Jannie Durand expresses his frustration at how long it is taking for deals to be approved by the authorities in SA
20 March 2024 - 05:00
Jannie Durand, CEO of Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle Remgro, has expressed his frustration at how long it takes for merger and acquisition deals to be approve by SA authorities, saying this is turning off international investors looking to do deals here.
Remgro is still pushing for a tie-up between its fibre subsidiary CIVH and Vodacom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.