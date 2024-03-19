Remgro CEO Jannie Durand. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Remgro has reported a 39% plunge in half-year earnings per share. The investment holding company has attributed this decline to a tough operating environment characterised by load-shedding, transport and logistics inefficiencies, as well as geopolitical factors. Business Day TV spoke to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand for more detail.
WATCH: Remgro reports 39% fall in half-year earnings
