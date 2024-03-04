RCL to unbundle Rainbow Chicken
A ‘meaningful amount of work’ remains to be done on the planned unbundling
04 March 2024 - 08:43
RCL Foods, owner of Yum Yum, Ouma, Nola, Bobtail and Selati sugar brands, will separate its Rainbow Chicken business and list it on the JSE as a stand-alone entity.
The board approved the plan on March 1, but had said in 2021 that it wanted to separate the chicken business from its food business, which includes both pet and farm animal food brands. ..
