M&R narrows losses amid leadership shake-up
Murray & Roberts reported an attributable loss of just R95m, down 96.2% from the previous matching period
06 March 2024 - 15:39
Murray & Roberts has reported a significant narrowing of its losses in the six months to end-December, with the company saying its new capital structure and financing arrangements would create a “leaner and more agile group”.
The JSE-listed engineering and mining contracting services firm reported an attributable loss of just R95m, down 96.2% from the previous matching period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.