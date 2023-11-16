All eyes on Sasol AGM as top asset managers set to vote against its climate report
Old Mutual Investment Group has led the charge against Sasol’s commitment to cutting its emissions — the largest in the listed space
16 November 2023 - 17:25
All eyes will be on Sasol’s major shareholders, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Allan Gray and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on how they will vote on the group’s climate report, after two key shareholders indicated they would vote against it.
SA’s biggest asset manager Ninety One and Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) will be voting against the company’s climate report when it is tabled at its AGM on Friday, putting pressure on other shareholders to closely look at the report and whether it is in keeping with SA’s energy transition objectives...
