Remgro bemoans ‘worst business environment since company started’
The investment holding company warns that a disruption in business operations runs the risk of increased social instability
21 September 2023 - 09:01
With a plethora of issues facing South Africans and SA businesses, the current business environment is currently one of the most difficult Remgro has ever faced.
“The current economic environment is troubling; the disruption in business operations directly impacts consumers and runs the risk of increased social instability, due to the undoing of livelihoods and rise in poverty levels,” the company, valued at about R82.4bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-June...
