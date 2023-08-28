Companies

Murray & Roberts shares plunge on loss warning

28 August 2023 - 19:51 Michelle Gumede
Murray & Roberts has an operating history of more than a century. Picture: SUPPLIED
Specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) has flagged an earnings plunge of more than 100% for the year to end-June.

M&R, which has a market capitalisation of R293m on the JSE, on Monday said it expected to swing into a basic headline loss per share, the primary measure of profit/loss that strips out certain one-off items, of as much as 76c, hit by the loss of its Australian subsidiaries Clough and RUC Cementation Mining Contractors, which it has restated as discontinued operations.

In reaction, the share price plunged 12% to 66c on Monday, its lowest level in more than five years.

“The financial year to June 30 has been the most challenging period for Murray & Roberts since the 2008 global financial crisis,” the firm said in a trading statement.

“As a core group, Murray & Roberts has been able to withstand the material impact of the pandemic and notwithstanding the loss of its businesses in Australia, believes it will trade through what remains of this challenging period,” it said.

M&R operates in several regions and has global expertise in shaft sinking, tunnelling, raise drilling, engineering, design and contract mining.

The firm lost the mining unit RUC after MRPL and Clough were placed into voluntary administration, a form of business rescue, in October. This was as Clough experienced funding pressures due to Covid-19 disruptions and a surge in working capital requirements at two key projects.

After the voluntary administration process began in 2022, Clough, which held the energy, resources and infrastructure business unit, and RUC, a diversified underground mining contractor and raise drill specialist, were spun off from the group from December 5 that year.

Clough exited voluntary administration in February and Milan-based Webuild took control. 

The loss of RUC meant that the group’s mining platform now comprises only two regional businesses in Africa and the Americas which had combined orders worth R14bn at the end of last year.

M&R said while it has emerged as a smaller group following the loss of its businesses in Australia, management is committed to growing earnings from a pre-pandemic baseline and aims to deliver projects with increasing liquidity and operational efficiency.

“We are focused on reducing the group’s debt and delivering value by achieving our business plan cash-flow projections,” M&R said. “Even though the next few years will be difficult to navigate [we are] a group with a certain future.”

In March the company reported a net debt position of R2bn but it still had a healthy order book of R16bn.

The company has also said that considering its debt levels, it does not expect to declare a dividend this year.

M&R’s annual financial results for the year to June 30 are expected on Wednesday. 

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

M&R shareholders give Optipower a financial boost

Subsidiary had recently lost a bid to recoup R25m from a client for a wind farm built in the Eastern Cape
Companies
1 month ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Should Aveng take another stab at Murray & Roberts?

The two beaten-up construction groups may form a better team as one, considering where the share prices of both former giants are now trading
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Murray & Roberts buys time in regaining control of Australian business

Information about the proposal will be available to creditors before their second meeting, which has been postponed to end-August
Companies
2 months ago

Raubex share price leaps in construction sector uptick

Move into Australia and completion of Zimbabwe border post project forecast to boost earnings
Companies
4 months ago

M&R bid to regain control of Australian mining unit fizzles

Engineering and construction group loses exclusive right to negotiate with business rescue administrator
Companies
1 month ago

M&R enters agreement in bid to regain parts of Australian units

Creditors will vote on the deed of company arrangement in May
Companies
5 months ago

Murray & Roberts takes big step in reducing R2bn debt

The specialist engineering group will use the proceeds from the Bombela stake deal to cut its debt and interest costs
Companies
4 months ago
