M&R shareholders give Optipower a financial boost
Subsidiary had recently lost a bid to recoup R25m from a client for a wind farm built in the Eastern Cape
23 July 2023 - 18:35
Shareholders of specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) have approved a special resolution to grant financial assistance to its subsidiary OptiPower Projects, bringing relief to the company that recently lost a bid to recoup R25m from a client.
In a statement on Friday, the company said shareholders had approved the provision in the form of a guarantee for Optipower’s renewable projects, but did not mention the figure...
