Kremlin confirms Putin will not attend G20 summit in India

Putin told Modi Russia would be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

28 August 2023 - 19:14 Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: KREMLIN via REUTERS/ALEXEY NIKOLSYI
Russia will be represented by its foreign minister at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Monday where the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties.

The two leaders also spoke about the planned expansion of the Brics group of emerging economies — comprising India, Russia, China, Brazil and SA — as well as a summit of the G20 club of major economies that New Delhi will host next month.

Last week, Modi and Putin both took part in the Brics summit in SA, though the Russian leader attended only via video link because of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has said Putin would also not attend the G20 gathering in India.

Putin told Modi Russia would be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, according to a statement from the Indian government.

“While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, the PM thanked President Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency,” the Indian government said.

Russia has sought to further strengthen already warm ties with India after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 triggered sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow. India is a major buyer of Russian oil.

“Topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, which are progressively developing in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership, were considered (in the call),” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The positive dynamics of trade and economic co-operation was affirmed,” it added.

Both Russia and India launched lunar probes this month, but only the Indian one landed successfully on the moon while the Russian craft crashed.

Reuters

Russia says DNA tests confirm Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

Genetic tests show the head of the Wagner mercenary group was among the 10 people killed last week
World
1 day ago

Putin praises Ramaphosa’s ‘unique diplomatic mastery’ at Brics summit

The president, who chaired the event, played a key role in many discussions, including those on the addition of new member states
National
4 days ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Xi needs Brics more than SA, and that’s a risk and an opportunity

While a Chinese slowdown will have huge implications for a commodities exporter such as SA, we should hunt for investment
Opinion
17 hours ago
