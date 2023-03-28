Companies / Industrials

M&R enters agreement in bid to regain parts of Australian units

Creditors will vote on the deed of company arrangement in May

28 March 2023 - 11:28 Nico Gous

Specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) could soon regain control of parts of its Australian businesses after entering an agreement on how it will repay its debt and continue operating.

The company, valued at R489m on the JSE, said the deed of company arrangement (Doca), which could see it regain full control of RUC Cementation Mining Contractors (RUC), involved the main company, its Australian holding company Murray & Roberts Pty Ltd (MRPL); another subsidiary, Clough, and its creditors...

