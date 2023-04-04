Murray & Roberts takes big step in reducing R2bn debt

Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
Specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) has taken a giant leap in reducing its R2bn debt pile after concluding a deal to sell its 50% Bombela Concession Company (BCC) for R1.26bn.
Bombela was appointed to design, build, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project...
