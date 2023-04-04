Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts takes big step in reducing R2bn debt

The specialist engineering group will use the proceeds from the Bombela stake deal to cut its debt and interest costs

04 April 2023 - 09:08 Kabelo Khumalo and Nico Gous
UPDATED 04 April 2023 - 19:25

Specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) has taken a giant leap in reducing its R2bn debt pile after concluding a deal to sell its 50% Bombela Concession Company (BCC) for R1.26bn.

Bombela was appointed to design, build, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project...

