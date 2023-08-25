Grindrod doubles its dividend

Companies

The industrial transportation firm reported a 26% jump in headline earnings to R563m for the six months to end-June

25 August 2023 - 15:02 Michelle Gumede
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY MIGYELYEV
Cash-flush freight and logistic services group Grindrod has doubled its dividend payout for its first half after benefiting from strong demand for its logistics solutions through its cargo terminals infrastructure footprint.

The industrial transportation firm with a R6.9bn market capitalisation on the JSE reported a 26% jump in headline earnings to R563m for the six months to end-June. Grindrod also upped its interim dividend 100% year on year to 34.4c per share, making for a total shareholder payout of about R147.2m.

Total group EBITDA was up 16% to R1.1bn while revenue rose 32% to R3.8bn.

Grindrod’s share price rose 5% to R10.50 by early afternoon, having slumped more than 11% in the last year.

The Durban-based company owns ports, terminals and tankers, as well as trucks that haul everything from food, petrol and animal feed in Southern Africa. Its focus is on growing its footprint, particularly in East Africa.

Owing to inefficiencies at SA ports, the company has in recent years opted to increasingly move its cargo through Mozambique, where it has invested in expansion and upgrades.

Grindrod handles freight at the Maputo port, where it holds a 24.7% investment in the Maputo Port Development Company of Mozambique. It also runs dry-bulk terminals at the ports of Maputo, Richards Bay and Walvis Bay in Namibia.

On Friday the company said it was reaping the rewards of its investment into infrastructure upgrades in Mozambique, reporting a record performance of 5.9-million tonnes handled at the Maputo port as volumes surged 30%.

The group’s Mozambique dry-bulk terminals in Maputo and Matola handled 6-million tonnes, up 17% on the prior period.

Grindrod CEO Xolani Mbambo said the group’s rail ambitions were also materialising as most of its fleet of 60 locomotives had been deployed or were in the workshops gearing up for deployment.

Mbambo said the rail leasing business was recently awarded a contract for operating a manganese rail siding in the Northern Cape. In Sierra Leone, it continues to deliver having exceeded the 10-million tonne mark since its inception in February 2021, with expansion plans in the pipeline.

“We have ambitious plans to promote trade in Sub-Saharan Africa and are eager to strengthen our relationships and collaborate with key stakeholders to benefit the continent,” Mbambo said. “Rail will play a pivotal role in achieving these plans.”

This comes as the Eswatini multimodal corridor operation, which provides customers in the Mpumalanga area with an alternative route to Maputo and Matola export terminals, reported 357 trains had moved through the corridor during the first half of the year, 90% higher than the prior period.   

Grindrod is collaborating with Transnet Freight Rail, Mozambique Port and Railways (CFM), Zambia Railways, Eswatini Rail and National Railway of Zimbabwe on initiatives to move cargo on trains.

This is anticipated to improve train turnaround times and benefit export customers, according to the CEO. Grindrod had made significant strides in re-establishing its rail activities in Zambia through strategic co-operation with Zambia Railways.

The company is focusing on a systematic increase of its rolling stock capacity over the coming years in response to the anticipated increase in demand and reducing logistics costs for customers.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

