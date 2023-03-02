Companies

Grindrod to bulk up on niche commodities

Logistics group sets its sights on graphite, copper and lithium, which are in high demand in the global shift to greener energy

02 March 2023 - 15:42 Marc Hasenfuss

Logistics group Grindrod reported record tonnage at its ports and terminals in the financial year to end-December and will focus on building more compelling niches in its sprawling commodity handling portfolio.

At an investment presentation on Thursday, Grindrod CEO Xolani Mbambo stressed that commodity diversification in dry bulk handling remained an imperative...

