Logistics group Grindrod reported record tonnage at its ports and terminals in the financial year to end-December and will focus on building more compelling niches in its sprawling commodity handling portfolio.
At an investment presentation on Thursday, Grindrod CEO Xolani Mbambo stressed that commodity diversification in dry bulk handling remained an imperative...
Grindrod to bulk up on niche commodities
Logistics group sets its sights on graphite, copper and lithium, which are in high demand in the global shift to greener energy
