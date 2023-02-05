Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
OneLogix, whose interests include logistics and supply chain management, is making headway in its plans to delist from the JSE, announcing on Friday it had received the green light from the Takeover Panel and fulfilled all conditions to allow for a management consortium to acquire the entire issued share capital of OneLogix.
OneLogix closed trading on Friday at R3.27 per share on the JSE, recording a 0.6% drop from its previous closing price of R3.29...
OneLogix gears up for JSE exit
Management consortium set to acquire the entire issued share capital of the company
