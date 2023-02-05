Companies

OneLogix gears up for JSE exit

Management consortium set to acquire the entire issued share capital of the company

05 February 2023 - 17:37 Michelle Gumede

OneLogix, whose interests include logistics and supply chain management, is making headway in its plans to delist from the JSE, announcing on Friday it had received the green light from the Takeover Panel and fulfilled all conditions to allow for a management consortium to acquire the entire issued share capital of OneLogix.

OneLogix closed trading on Friday at R3.27 per share on the JSE, recording a 0.6% drop from its previous closing price of R3.29...

