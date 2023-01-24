Companies / Trade & Industry

Maputo port picks up the slack for Grindrod

Logistics group reports record volumes through Mozambique, while Transnet falls behind

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 14:22 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 24 January 2023 - 20:09

Logistics and cargo specialist Grindrod has reported record volumes handled in 2022 at Maputo port, attributing the 20% growth to rehabilitated berths and the implementation of 24-hour operations at the Lebombo border crossing from SA to Mozambique.

In a statement on Tuesday, Grindrod said the total volume handled was 26.7-million tonnes, up from 22.2-million in 2021, driven by increased demand...

