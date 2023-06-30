Companies

Primeserv lifts its dividend despite tough market

The staffing solutions specialist says in the new year it will focus on possible acquisitions to expand and diversify its offerings

BL Premium
30 June 2023 - 14:38

Staffing solutions specialist Primeserv hiked its dividend despite the volatile and challenging economic environment in SA and abroad affecting its operations.

“While demand for the group’s integrated business support services is returning to pre-pandemic levels, market conditions continue to be uneven and are impacted by extraneous factors,” the company, valued about R152m on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-March...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.