BREAKING NEWS: Jobs bloodbath in the first quarter as formal employment falls

Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors

27 June 2023 - 12:18 Thuletho Zwane

Formal employment dropped in the first quarter, a Stats SA employment survey said on Tuesday.

Agency data shows total employment in the formal non-agricultural sector decreased by 21,000 in the first quarter of 2023, bringing the level of employment to almost 10-million...

