Economy

Consumer confidence plunges to second-lowest reading on record

Sentiment back at levels of second quarter of 2022, when Ukraine war fallout became clear

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 11:32

Consumer confidence plummeted to its second-lowest reading since 1994, a level indicative of the concern among consumers about the country’s economic prospects and their household finances.

Reports show that household finances have been under severe pressure since the year began due to slower growth in disposable income, with the purchasing power of disposable income hurt by worsening electricity outages which hurt prospects of further employment growth for the remainder of the year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.