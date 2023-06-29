Consumer confidence plunges to second-lowest reading on record

Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
Wishful saying will not change the fact we will not deliver on all SDGs in time
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
Fifth instalment of franchise shows Indy is more a man of his time than a man for all seasons
Consumer confidence plummeted to its second-lowest reading since 1994, a level indicative of the concern among consumers about the country’s economic prospects and their household finances.
Reports show that household finances have been under severe pressure since the year began due to slower growth in disposable income, with the purchasing power of disposable income hurt by worsening electricity outages which hurt prospects of further employment growth for the remainder of the year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Consumer confidence plunges to second-lowest reading on record
Sentiment back at levels of second quarter of 2022, when Ukraine war fallout became clear
Consumer confidence plummeted to its second-lowest reading since 1994, a level indicative of the concern among consumers about the country’s economic prospects and their household finances.
Reports show that household finances have been under severe pressure since the year began due to slower growth in disposable income, with the purchasing power of disposable income hurt by worsening electricity outages which hurt prospects of further employment growth for the remainder of the year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.