WATCH: Total employment falls further in March

27 June 2023 - 17:41

27 June 2023 - 17:41
Picture:123RF
Picture:123RF

Total employment in SA dropped 1% year on year in March. On a quarter-on-quarter basis it slipped 0.2%, driven largely by job losses in trade, which more than offset additional jobs in the community services sector during the period.

Business Day TV discusses the numbers in greater detail with Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib.

