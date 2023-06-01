Portuguese flagship carrier TAP sale looms

The rand remains under pressure with poor data from China adding pressure to commodity-linked currencies
Appointment of former minister to panel could compromise credibility of investigation
Grouping is open to admitting new members, including oil producing countries
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee has recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party
Proposal calls for extending a debt repayment deadline to June 2026 and placing the company in the care of a trust
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The sister of Kim Jong-un asserts her country’s right to space development and plans for a future military spy satellite launch, while tensions rise over regional stability
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Astonishing new book on watershed in how humans are brought to life
Lisbon — Fresh from turning round Portuguese airline Sata, Luis Rodrigues now has to do it again — and more — after he was picked by the government to lead troubled flagship carrier TAP as it readies for privatisation.
The process could start as soon as July, so there's no time to lose.
At least three global majors, Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have shown an interest.
But Rodrigues will need to reassure investors that TAP has turned a corner after a series of scandals, and mend fences with unions, which are demanding a reversal of the 20% pay cuts that remain after the airline nearly went bust in the pandemic.
A source close to Rodrigues said he was “very confident” about the challenge ahead and had spent his first six weeks at the helm studying the books, making internal organisational changes and negotiating with labour leaders.
Before starting at TAP on April 14, he told reporters he would address “without taboos” issues with the unions, and he met them just a week after taking over.
Tiago Faria Lopes, head of pilots’ union SPAC, described the meeting as “constructive”.
He said Rodrigues took lots of notes, expressed concern about the current state of TAP, but also said he expected tensions between the company and unions to ease.
TAP declined to comment for this story or provide Rodrigues for interview.
Calm focus
In a sign of his popularity at SATA, about a hundred employees in October signed a petition asking the Azores' regional government to reappoint Rodrigues as CEO when his term was about to expire.
He was reappointed in December, but by March had been lined up by Lisbon to take over at TAP.
People who have worked with him agree he is a good fit given his knowledge of TAP and the industry, his calm manner in a crisis and good communication skills.
“He is the right person to lead TAP as his core leadership skills are being a good listener and a focused doer. It is what TAP needs,” said Daniel Traca, professor and former dean at Nova School of Business and Economics, who in 2014 convinced Rodrigues to lead its Executive Education area.
He has held executive positions in media, telecoms and advertising companies and served as a TAP executive director in 2009-2014.
At SATA, his pandemic-recovery strategy bore fruit: passenger numbers soared 67% to over 1 million in 2022, revenue almost doubled and the airline swung to a core profit from a loss in 2021, while its net loss shrank.
Ricardo Penarroias, head of cabin crew union SNPVAC, said workers welcomed his appointment at TAP but he must act quickly ahead a busy summer.
“There is a problem, though: dissatisfaction among workers is so great, after the painful measures taken by the previous management that we can't give the new CEO as much time (without strife) as he had at Sata,” he said.
In exchange for approving a €3.2bn state bailout, Brussels backed a tough restructuring plan for TAP in late 2021, including reducing its fleet, eliminating thousands of jobs and cutting wages.
Union leader Faria Lopes said that was justified when Covid-19 restrictions crushed the industry, but with demand now surging, “TAP is cancelling flights due to a lack of available pilots and crews”.
TAP more than halved its first-quarter losses as passenger numbers exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
Faria Lopes said previous management did not adequately prepare for the summer, with at least 50 pilots still required to guarantee normal operations.
Rodrigues will also need to persuade investors that TAP can free itself from sometimes ham-fisted government interference. His predecessor, Christine Ourmières-Widener, was fired after an irregular severance payment to a former board member.
“To achieve results, Rodrigues has to do the same he did at SATA and put an end to the government's constant meddling in the management of TAP,” union boss Penarroias said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Portuguese flagship carrier TAP sale looms
At least three global airline groups — Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG — have shown an interest
Lisbon — Fresh from turning round Portuguese airline Sata, Luis Rodrigues now has to do it again — and more — after he was picked by the government to lead troubled flagship carrier TAP as it readies for privatisation.
The process could start as soon as July, so there's no time to lose.
At least three global majors, Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have shown an interest.
But Rodrigues will need to reassure investors that TAP has turned a corner after a series of scandals, and mend fences with unions, which are demanding a reversal of the 20% pay cuts that remain after the airline nearly went bust in the pandemic.
A source close to Rodrigues said he was “very confident” about the challenge ahead and had spent his first six weeks at the helm studying the books, making internal organisational changes and negotiating with labour leaders.
Before starting at TAP on April 14, he told reporters he would address “without taboos” issues with the unions, and he met them just a week after taking over.
Tiago Faria Lopes, head of pilots’ union SPAC, described the meeting as “constructive”.
He said Rodrigues took lots of notes, expressed concern about the current state of TAP, but also said he expected tensions between the company and unions to ease.
TAP declined to comment for this story or provide Rodrigues for interview.
Calm focus
In a sign of his popularity at SATA, about a hundred employees in October signed a petition asking the Azores' regional government to reappoint Rodrigues as CEO when his term was about to expire.
He was reappointed in December, but by March had been lined up by Lisbon to take over at TAP.
People who have worked with him agree he is a good fit given his knowledge of TAP and the industry, his calm manner in a crisis and good communication skills.
“He is the right person to lead TAP as his core leadership skills are being a good listener and a focused doer. It is what TAP needs,” said Daniel Traca, professor and former dean at Nova School of Business and Economics, who in 2014 convinced Rodrigues to lead its Executive Education area.
He has held executive positions in media, telecoms and advertising companies and served as a TAP executive director in 2009-2014.
At SATA, his pandemic-recovery strategy bore fruit: passenger numbers soared 67% to over 1 million in 2022, revenue almost doubled and the airline swung to a core profit from a loss in 2021, while its net loss shrank.
Ricardo Penarroias, head of cabin crew union SNPVAC, said workers welcomed his appointment at TAP but he must act quickly ahead a busy summer.
“There is a problem, though: dissatisfaction among workers is so great, after the painful measures taken by the previous management that we can't give the new CEO as much time (without strife) as he had at Sata,” he said.
In exchange for approving a €3.2bn state bailout, Brussels backed a tough restructuring plan for TAP in late 2021, including reducing its fleet, eliminating thousands of jobs and cutting wages.
Union leader Faria Lopes said that was justified when Covid-19 restrictions crushed the industry, but with demand now surging, “TAP is cancelling flights due to a lack of available pilots and crews”.
TAP more than halved its first-quarter losses as passenger numbers exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
Faria Lopes said previous management did not adequately prepare for the summer, with at least 50 pilots still required to guarantee normal operations.
Rodrigues will also need to persuade investors that TAP can free itself from sometimes ham-fisted government interference. His predecessor, Christine Ourmières-Widener, was fired after an irregular severance payment to a former board member.
“To achieve results, Rodrigues has to do the same he did at SATA and put an end to the government's constant meddling in the management of TAP,” union boss Penarroias said.
Reuters
British Airways cancels more short-haul flights from Heathrow after computer glitch
Ultralow fare pioneer Ryanair bids farewell to ultralow fares
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tata and IndiGo eye Go Airlines India’s aircraft
Ryanair wins EU court challenge over Covid aid for Lufthansa and SAS
Ryanair to place a multibillion-dollar order for Boeing jets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.