Global shares rise on US debt progress and receding rate-hike expectations

The weaker rand is a function of poor performance by the government, one analyst says
Appointment of former minister to panel could compromise credibility of investigation
Grouping is open to admitting new members, including oil producing countries
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee has recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party
Proposal calls for extending a debt repayment deadline to June 2026 and placing the company in the care of a trust
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The sister of Kim Jong-un asserts her country’s right to space development and plans for a future military spy satellite launch, while tensions rise over regional stability
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Whether you’re headed for your holiday home, glamping or just taking a much-needed weekend break, a portable power source has become a must
London/Tokyo — Global shares rose on Thursday amid receding bets for a US rate hike this month and relief over the passage through the US House of Representatives of a bill to suspend the federal debt ceiling.
A divided House passed a bill to suspend the $31.4-trillion debt ceiling — and avert a catastrophic default — with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans, stoking optimism that it can move through the Senate before the weekend.
The Euro Stoxx 600 index rose 0.8% after closing at a two-month low in the previous session. US S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.2% higher.
The US legislation in essence temporarily removes the federal government’s borrowing limit through January 1 2025. The timeline allows President Joe Biden and Congress to set aside the politically risky issue until after the November 2024 presidential election.
The market at the moment is ... really focused on broad macro trends, such as options for tapers by central banks.
“It’s very hard to believe this isn’t going to be even more of a formality in the Senate,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB).
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, added 0.2%.
Also bolstering the mood were US Federal Reserve officials including governor and vice-chair nominee Philip Jefferson pointing to a rate-hike “skip” at the Fed’s June 13-14 policy meeting. The comments saw the dollar dip to a one-week low vs the yen before adding 0.2%, while treasury yields edged up from nearly two-week nadirs.
“The market at the moment is also really focused on broad macro trends, such as options for tapers by central banks,” said Sandrine Perret, a portfolio manager at Unigestion. “We are not there yet, but closer to it.”
Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained as much as 0.8% before giving up about half of its gains, rebounding after touching the lowest level since March 22 in the previous session.
A surprise swing to growth for Chinese factory activity had also provided a lift to sentiment in a rare recent positive sign for the country’s post-pandemic recovery. Crude oil prices clawed back from four-week lows.
Hike skip?
Money markets currently lay about 38% odds for a hike from the Fed on June 14, swinging back from about 70% earlier on Wednesday, after some unexpectedly hot jobs numbers.
However, shortly after, the Fed’s Jefferson said skipping a rate hike in two weeks would provide policymakers time to see more data before making a decision. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker also said on Wednesday that for now he is inclined to support a “skip” in rate hikes.
More closely watched employment data is due this week, with the ADP survey out later in the day, followed by the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
“It’s been a fairly strong retracement in terms of the market’s expectations for the June meeting, and it’s come contrary to the data,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets.
The euro eased ahead of eurozone inflation data, due at 9am GMT. It was last down 0.2% at $1.06640, moving back towards Wednesday’s two-month low of $1.0635.
Benchmark 10-year US treasury yields edged up to 3.6829%, after dipping to 3.6140% overnight for the first time since May 18.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global shares rise on US debt progress and receding rate-hike expectations
Positive sentiment prevails as the US House passes the debt-ceiling bill and rate-hike expectations fall, boosting global markets and treasury yields
London/Tokyo — Global shares rose on Thursday amid receding bets for a US rate hike this month and relief over the passage through the US House of Representatives of a bill to suspend the federal debt ceiling.
A divided House passed a bill to suspend the $31.4-trillion debt ceiling — and avert a catastrophic default — with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans, stoking optimism that it can move through the Senate before the weekend.
The Euro Stoxx 600 index rose 0.8% after closing at a two-month low in the previous session. US S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.2% higher.
The US legislation in essence temporarily removes the federal government’s borrowing limit through January 1 2025. The timeline allows President Joe Biden and Congress to set aside the politically risky issue until after the November 2024 presidential election.
“It’s very hard to believe this isn’t going to be even more of a formality in the Senate,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB).
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, added 0.2%.
Also bolstering the mood were US Federal Reserve officials including governor and vice-chair nominee Philip Jefferson pointing to a rate-hike “skip” at the Fed’s June 13-14 policy meeting. The comments saw the dollar dip to a one-week low vs the yen before adding 0.2%, while treasury yields edged up from nearly two-week nadirs.
“The market at the moment is also really focused on broad macro trends, such as options for tapers by central banks,” said Sandrine Perret, a portfolio manager at Unigestion. “We are not there yet, but closer to it.”
Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained as much as 0.8% before giving up about half of its gains, rebounding after touching the lowest level since March 22 in the previous session.
A surprise swing to growth for Chinese factory activity had also provided a lift to sentiment in a rare recent positive sign for the country’s post-pandemic recovery. Crude oil prices clawed back from four-week lows.
Hike skip?
Money markets currently lay about 38% odds for a hike from the Fed on June 14, swinging back from about 70% earlier on Wednesday, after some unexpectedly hot jobs numbers.
However, shortly after, the Fed’s Jefferson said skipping a rate hike in two weeks would provide policymakers time to see more data before making a decision. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker also said on Wednesday that for now he is inclined to support a “skip” in rate hikes.
More closely watched employment data is due this week, with the ADP survey out later in the day, followed by the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
“It’s been a fairly strong retracement in terms of the market’s expectations for the June meeting, and it’s come contrary to the data,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets.
The euro eased ahead of eurozone inflation data, due at 9am GMT. It was last down 0.2% at $1.06640, moving back towards Wednesday’s two-month low of $1.0635.
Benchmark 10-year US treasury yields edged up to 3.6829%, after dipping to 3.6140% overnight for the first time since May 18.
Reuters
Global markets tumble ahead of US debt vote
Markets steady as focus turns to debt bill approval
MARKET WRAP: JSE barely moved in thin conditions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.