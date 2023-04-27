Lyft to slash a quarter of its workforce in cost-cutting push

Expect more volatility in gold until Fed's decision, says analyst
Instead of sinking enormous loans into the black hole of the national fiscus, why not provide credit enhancement to SA commercial banks for GFT-aligned loans?
Demand rises for expensive bulletproof cars, with prices starting at R1.1m and going up to R1.7m
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Chair says clear steps must be taken to resolve the energy crisis and rein in illegal mining
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Iran accuses tanker of hitting an Iranian vessel, but US says move could be retaliation for sanctions
Their winning streak could see them triumph over Chiefs to become PSL runners-up
But we need to rethink our definition and understanding of personal computers
Ride-hailing firm Lyft said on Thursday it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26% of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new CEO, David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1% on Thursday.
Risher, who took over earlier this month, had recently said the company will “significantly” cut jobs, without providing the number of jobs that would be affected.
Lyft will also eliminate more than 250 open positions and incur about $41m to $47m in costs related to severance and employee benefits in the second quarter, it said in an exchange filing.
It will also take additional costs related to stock-based compensations, which it said cannot be estimated at the time.
The money saved from job cuts will be used to support “service-level improvements” for riders and drivers, Lyft said, promising to offer more details in its first-quarter earnings call on May 4.
This is the second round of job cuts by Lyft, which faces competition from bigger rival Uber Technologies in a slowing economy. It had laid off about 683 employees, or 13% of its then workforce, in November.
Coming off pandemic lows, Uber and Lyft are locked in a battle for market share, and investors worry that Lyft’s price cuts to avoid being a distant second in the North American ride-sharing market would squeeze its profit.
Lyft's stock has so far this year lost 8.6% of its value compared with Uber’s gain of 20%, as of Wednesday’s close.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lyft to slash a quarter of its workforce in cost-cutting push
Ride-hailing firm will also eliminate more than 250 open positions
Ride-hailing firm Lyft said on Thursday it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26% of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new CEO, David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1% on Thursday.
Risher, who took over earlier this month, had recently said the company will “significantly” cut jobs, without providing the number of jobs that would be affected.
Lyft will also eliminate more than 250 open positions and incur about $41m to $47m in costs related to severance and employee benefits in the second quarter, it said in an exchange filing.
It will also take additional costs related to stock-based compensations, which it said cannot be estimated at the time.
The money saved from job cuts will be used to support “service-level improvements” for riders and drivers, Lyft said, promising to offer more details in its first-quarter earnings call on May 4.
This is the second round of job cuts by Lyft, which faces competition from bigger rival Uber Technologies in a slowing economy. It had laid off about 683 employees, or 13% of its then workforce, in November.
Coming off pandemic lows, Uber and Lyft are locked in a battle for market share, and investors worry that Lyft’s price cuts to avoid being a distant second in the North American ride-sharing market would squeeze its profit.
Lyft's stock has so far this year lost 8.6% of its value compared with Uber’s gain of 20%, as of Wednesday’s close.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Lyft shares rise after founders step down
Uber scores as demand for rides and deliveries stays robust
Uber heads to court to block New York hike in driver rates
Lyft shares drop after sluggish growth in customers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.