Companies / Transport & Tourism

Lyft shares rise after founders step down

Ride-hailing platform's co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer to step down as CEO and president as it struggles to regain market share

28 March 2023 - 21:05 Aditya Soni
The Lyft Driver Hub in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS
The Lyft Driver Hub in Los Angeles, the US. Picture: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

Ride-hailing firm Lyft’s shares rose more than 6% on Tuesday as Wall Street cheered a management change at the company that has struggled to shake off a pandemic slump in its business and ceded market share to bigger rival Uber.

Lyft said on Monday co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer would step down as CEO and president, respectively, handing the reins to David Risher who has been a board member since 2021.

Risher was among the first employees at Amazon.com Inc and served as the e-commerce giant's first head of product. Since 2009, he has focused on Worldreader, a non-profit he cofounded to help boost reading among children.

Analysts said Risher, also credited with driving early growth at Microsoft, could herald a change in direction for Lyft whose focus on North America and ride-sharing has seen it fall behind a more diversified and global Uber Technologies.

“We see the transition signalling a strategic shift towards more proactive competition with Uber,” Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni said, adding that Risher has an impressive track record of execution, albeit more than two decades in the past.

Risher’s experience on Lyft's board also gives him a strong command of the business relative to the average incoming CEO, RBC Capital Markets said.

The step back by the co-founders increases the odds of a potential sale, some brokerages noted, pointing to a nearly 90% decline in Lyft’s market value since it went public in 2019.

Lyft’s shares were trading at $10.20 on Tuesday.

Uber also had a CEO change in 2017, when it hired then Expedia top boss Dara Khosrowshahi. The executive has been credited with mending Uber’s image, repairing frayed relations among investors and improving finances.

But unlike Khosrowshahi, Risher lacks recent and relevant leadership experience, some analysts warned.

“The transition could cast additional uncertainty before we get greater visibility on the path forward,” Colantuoni said.

Reuters 

Uber scores as demand for rides and deliveries stays robust

CEO says company recorded strongest quarter amid record margins
News
1 month ago

Uber heads to court to block New York hike in driver rates

US taxi commission approved first increase in metered fares since 2012
News
3 months ago

From vice-president at a bank to ‘rebalancing’ bicycles for city bikeshare schemes

One bike app tells riders which docking stations are in need of wheels and pays out credit and cash to encourage them to help out by dropping off or ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Brazen’ zama zamas cost Thungela R300m
Companies / Mining
2.
M&R agrees to sell interest in Australian mining ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri joins warnings SA risks ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Spar owner opens fraud complaint against bosses
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Transaction Capital insists SA Taxi business is ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Uber scores as demand for rides and deliveries stays robust

News

Uber heads to court to block New York hike in driver rates

News

Uber revenue leaps 72% on strong driver supply recovery

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.