Companies

Nissan shows new EV for China at vehicle show

Once a pioneer in the electric vehicle market with the Leaf, Nissan has long since ceded dominance to Tesla and has struggled in China against BYD

18 April 2023 - 10:14 Josh Horwitz and Daniel Leussink
A Nissan Arizon concept electric sport utility vehicle is shown at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai, China, on April 18 2023. Picture: QILAI SHEN/BLOOMBERG
A Nissan Arizon concept electric sport utility vehicle is shown at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai, China, on April 18 2023. Picture: QILAI SHEN/BLOOMBERG

Shanghai/Tokyo — Japan’s Nissan Motor unveiled a new electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday at the Shanghai auto show, as it pledged its commitment to the Chinese vehicle market, which it said was likely to continue to pioneer the rise of electric cars.

China has long been a key market for Nissan, but like other global vehicle makers, it faces increasing pressure and the threat of declining market share from the rise of home-grown vehicle companies.

Nissan plans to launch an EV designed specifically for the Chinese market, said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s COO, speaking at the show.

“China has already crossed the tipping point of accepting the electrified car as a modern car,” Gupta said later, on the sidelines of the show. “Nissan does not want to miss this opportunity.”

The company’s new vehicle, called the Arizon, will offer a virtual personal assistant, dubbed Eporo, and feature a low centre of gravity while lacking structural pillars, a move Gupta said enhances the car's spacious interior.

Once a pioneer in the global electric vehicle (EV) market with the Leaf, Nissan has long since ceded dominance to Tesla and has struggled in China against BYD, the country’s biggest EV player.

Nissan has decided to keep development of “advanced mobility” software in-house, said Gupta, working on systems related to safety or which can set Nissan apart in terms of competitiveness, including for battery management systems and autonomous driving.

“Software which is more commoditised, more coming from outside IT companies like Google and Microsoft and so on, definitely we are collaborating with them to have (such software) in our car,” he added.

Nissan's latest electric offering, the Ariya crossover, has been hampered by problems at its hi-tech production line, Reuters reported last month, slowing delivery of a car that was designed to put the Japanese automaker on the road to a comeback.

The Ariya is supposed to be the first of 19 new battery EVs that Nissan has said it plans to roll out by 2030. S&P Global Ratings recently cut Nissan’s debt rating to junk status, saying margins and sales volumes were unlikely to improve as quickly as previously expected.

Reuters

Michael Schumacher’s 2000 F1 Ferrari is sold for estimated $9.5m

In 2022, another Schumacher Ferrari, a F2003-GA, sold for nearly $15m at Sotheby’s sale in Geneva
Wealth
1 day ago

Ford Ranger production resumes as power is restored

Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
Life
3 days ago

Omoda arrives in SA as Chery’s premium cousin

Latest Chinese brand takes on the popular compact crossover segment
Life
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bank Zero targets 100,000 customers with iKhokha ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec slumps after impairments rise 80%
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Aspen executive decries lack of support for ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Sasol shareholder questions ‘vague’ just ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Ford Mustang gallops on as world’s best-selling sports car

Life / Motoring

New i7 M70 is the most powerful electric BMW yet

Life / Motoring

Rins wins in Texas after Bagnaia takes a tumble

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.