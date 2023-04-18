Companies / Mining

Anglo American Los Bronces mine expansion gets go-ahead in Chile

18 April 2023 - 10:03 Fabian Cambero
An aerial view of Anglo American’s Los Bronces copper mine in the mountains near Santiago, Chile. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO
An aerial view of Anglo American’s Los Bronces copper mine in the mountains near Santiago, Chile. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Santiago — Chile’s ministry of environment on Monday said a committee of government ministers had approved an environmental permit for a $3bn extension of Anglo American’s Los Bronces project in Chile.

Environmentalists and social groups have criticised the initiative located in the Andes Mountains, near the Chilean capital, for its long-term impact on a nearby glacier, as well as on the area’s water supply.

Last May, the global mining company said it would continue to seek approval for the Los Bronces copper mine after being initially rejected by the Environmental Assessment Service.

The committee — made up of the ministries of mining, agriculture, energy, economy, and health and chaired by the environment ministry — is not part of the Chilean Environmental Assessment Service but has the power to hear and review environmental resolutions.

In a statement, the ministry of environment said the committee approved the permit on the grounds of a series of “demanding” environmental conditions proposed by the company. The National Mining Society union said the approval would be a “powerful signal” to promote investment in the sector.

The Los Bronces extension seeks to sustain production levels and extend the mine’s life through to 2036, according to the company. Anglo American said last year that it would supply half of its Los Bronces project with desalinated water from 2025, amid environmental criticism.

The project is part of Anglo American Sur, owned by Anglo American (50.1%), the Codelco-Mitsui consortium (29.5%) and Mitsubishi (20.4%).

Last year, Chilean authorities rejected a project that sought to extend the life of the small El Soldado copper mine, also owned by Anglo American.

Reuters

WATCH: Can Glencore overcome Teck Resources’ resistance?

Business Day TV speaks to investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Seleho Tsatsi
Companies
5 days ago

RBPlat extends fixed-term contracts of CEO and COO by six months

Steve Phiri and Neil Carr to stay on until deal with Implats is wrapped up
Companies
6 days ago

Glencore offers cash sweetener to win over Teck shareholders

Swiss commodities giant's new proposal allows shareholders to exit coal exposure
News
6 days ago

Sibanye-Stillwater reaches deal with lenders to increase size of revolving credit facility

CEO Neal Froneman says arrangement represents vote of confidence in the PGM producer
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bank Zero targets 100,000 customers with iKhokha ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec slumps after impairments rise 80%
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Aspen executive decries lack of support for ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Sasol shareholder questions ‘vague’ just ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Teck’s controlling investor open to deals, but only after split

News

Glencore gains ground in Teck Resources battle before vote

News

Implats a step closer to Royal Bafokeng takeover

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.