AECI hit by Ukraine war but enjoys wave of high commodity prices

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode.
Poor households spend a larger share of their budgets on basic food, public transport and energy — and inflation in these categories is higher than the headline rate
The NHLS will allocate further resources to speed up work and clear delays running into years
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
Charity alleges video sharing website contravenes Britain’s Children’s Code
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Both main opposition parties reject the results as fraudulent, and are to challenge them in court
Kuhnemann and Lyon give the home side a taste of their own medicine on day one of the third Test
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
Explosives and chemicals group AECI has reported operating losses in its Schirm business in Germany for the year to December as the war in Ukraine hit demand for agrichemicals and pushed up costs, causing it to write down the value of that business by R445m.
The war in Ukraine has led to a plunge in demand from farmers. In contrast, sanctions against Russia, which supplies a large chunk of the global supply of ammonium nitrate used as a fertiliser or explosive base, have affected the pricing and availability of raw materials...
