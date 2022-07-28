×

WATCH: AECI CEO Mark Dytor on the group’s record half-year results

Business Day TV talks to Dytor as the company posted impressive half-year revenue

28 July 2022 - 00:11
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Chemicals and explosives group AECI has posted record half-year revenue and headline earnings per share, supported by improved trading conditions and strong global commodity prices. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Mark Dytor for more on its performance.

