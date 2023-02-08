Companies

WATCH: Copper 360 sets its sights on JSE listing

Business Day TV speaks to Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson

08 February 2023 - 21:31
Amid a listing exodus, emerging miner Copper 360 is set to join the AltX board by the end of the month. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Jan Nelson, for more insight on its plans.

