WATCH: SMEs sector’s funding options grow

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Lulalend Trevor Gosling

02 February 2023 - 20:54
Neil Welman, co-founder and chief technology officer (left) at Lulalend and Trevor Gosling, co-founder and CEO (right). Picture: SUPPLIED
Neil Welman, co-founder and chief technology officer (left) at Lulalend and Trevor Gosling, co-founder and CEO (right). Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for about 40% of GDP and more than half of private sector jobs, but the sector faces a credit gap. Lulalend is looking to help address the SME industry’s financing needs, and Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Lulalend, Trevor Gosling, for more detail.

SME lender Lulalend gets $35m in funding

Capital to be used to expand business, which now includes a neo-bank offering
Small businesses desperate for diesel subsidies to survive

SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
Unions gird for job cut threat as load-shedding cripples the economy

Unions, the government and employers said the escalating energy crisis will probably deal a bigger blow to business and employment than the national ...
