SA’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for about 40% of GDP and more than half of private sector jobs, but the sector faces a credit gap. Lulalend is looking to help address the SME industry’s financing needs, and Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Lulalend, Trevor Gosling, for more detail.
WATCH: SMEs sector’s funding options grow
Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Lulalend Trevor Gosling
SME lender Lulalend gets $35m in funding
Small businesses desperate for diesel subsidies to survive
Unions gird for job cut threat as load-shedding cripples the economy
