Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources ministry believes mining could soon constitute 10% of the region’s GDP
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Alleged Palestinian gunmen killed in the raid in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in southern Jericho, while eight were arrested
Premier League accuses the club of more than 100 alleged breaches since it was acquired by Abu Dhabi-based company
Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
The popularity of ChatGPT has caught investors' attention, with tech firms now looking at investing in AI systems. Business Day TV caught up with Johan Steyn, a human-centred artificial intelligence advocate for his views of trends playing out in the space.
WATCH: Trends set to shape the AI sector in 2023
Business Day TV speaks to Johan Steyn, a human-centred artificial intelligence advocate
OpenAI starts subscription service for ChatGPT
DEON ROSSOUW: Can chatbots be ethical?
WATCH: Should the mineral resources & energy department be split into two?
