WATCH: Trends set to shape the AI sector in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Johan Steyn, a human-centred artificial intelligence advocate

06 February 2023 - 22:38
Picture: 123RF/Nicoelnino
Picture: 123RF/Nicoelnino

The popularity of ChatGPT has caught investors' attention, with tech firms now looking at investing in AI systems. Business Day TV caught up with Johan Steyn, a human-centred artificial intelligence advocate for his views of trends playing out in the space.

