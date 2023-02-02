Companies

WATCH: Can Tongaat Hulett be saved?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose

02 February 2023 - 16:43 Business Day TV

After revelations of R12bn worth of “artificial sweetener” to its accounts, Tongaat Hulett has seen scandal after scandal. While the group is in the midst of a business-rescue process, Gavin Hudson has resigned as CEO.

With more than 500,000 people dependent on Tongaat’s survival, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose joins Business Day TV to debate whether the company can be saved.

