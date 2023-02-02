Business Day TV talks to Simon Brown from JustOneLap
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities abroad
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
As expected, policymakers raise the benchmark rate to 2.5%, the highest since 2008
Resilient runner Cian Oldknow is likely to be heading to the World Championships in Australia in February
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
After revelations of R12bn worth of “artificial sweetener” to its accounts, Tongaat Hulett has seen scandal after scandal. While the group is in the midst of a business-rescue process, Gavin Hudson has resigned as CEO.
With more than 500,000 people dependent on Tongaat’s survival, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose joins Business Day TV to debate whether the company can be saved.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Can Tongaat Hulett be saved?
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
After revelations of R12bn worth of “artificial sweetener” to its accounts, Tongaat Hulett has seen scandal after scandal. While the group is in the midst of a business-rescue process, Gavin Hudson has resigned as CEO.
With more than 500,000 people dependent on Tongaat’s survival, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose joins Business Day TV to debate whether the company can be saved.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.