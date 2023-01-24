Economy

Small businesses desperate for diesel subsidies to survive

SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival

24 January 2023 - 05:06 Denene Erasmus

Small businesses, hailed as the engine of job creation and crucial players in SA’s efforts to get onto a robust economic growth path, want the government to consider implementing subsidies on diesel, diesel-powered generators or other alternative energy solutions to help them cope with load-shedding.

According to the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC), the largest representative organisation in SA for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), many small businesses will not be able to survive another two years of constant power cuts...

