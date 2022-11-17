Market data including bonds and fuel prices
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
Business Day TV talks to Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
Independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
Independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.