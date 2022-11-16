×

WATCH: Cost cutting efforts work in Dipula’s favour

Business Day TV speaks to Dipula CEO Izak Petersen

16 November 2022 - 22:24
Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dipula Income Fund has published its results for the year to end-August, reporting an increase in revenue of 3% to R1.35bn. Distributable earnings remained stable at R552m. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Izak Petersen to discuss the performance in greater detail.

