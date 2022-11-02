Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
Everything we see as failure of the government today is based on many promises having come to nothing
Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Expansion of 3% gets the economy going, but it will not bring unemployment down
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Alliance with religious party would usher in most rightwing government in Israel's history
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
As 2022 winds down there are still a number of new cars and bakkies coming our way
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a look at the afternoon’s market performance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Market Report
