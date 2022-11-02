Aston Martin downgrades output and profits

Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
The MTBPS does not provide sufficient clarity on how the challenges within the various sectors that serve children will be addressed through the budget
The comments were made by the Public Economic Project of Wits University during parliamentary public hearings on the MTBPS
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
The company says supply chain problems have weighed on production
Globally, Emirates is now flying to 92% of the routes it did before the Covid-19 pandemic
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Officials tout connection with world’s second-largest economy at an international business conference
The middle order batter has made it his mission to get the Proteas into the semifinals in Australia
Bengaluru — Aston Martin blamed global supply chain problems for pushing back an expected improvement in its finances, as the luxury carmaker cut its 2022 deliveries and margin forecasts.
Shares in the British company fell more than 12% in early Wednesday trade after it said cash inflows were only likely towards the end of the fourth quarter and into early 2023.
In July, it had forecast an improvement in its finances in the second half of the year, predicting positive free cash flow after burning through tens of millions of pounds in cash.
Carmakers globally have faced problems sourcing parts and chips in the pandemic and difficulties have continued since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Aston Martin has also had its own challenges since its market debut in 2018, undergoing restructurings and management changes.
The company, which is also a Formula One racing team sponsor, estimated on Wednesday the incremental costs from the latest supply snags at about £20m.
“While (the supply issue) has created short-term impacts on our performance, I am confident that with the actions we are taking, we will exit the year in a stronger position to deliver on our goals for 2023 and beyond,” CEO Amedeo Felisa said.
In September, Aston Martin raised about $660m in a rights issue to lower its debt and invest in new models.
But logistical challenges in the third quarter affected more than 400 vehicles deliveries that had been planned for the period, executive chair Lawrence Stroll said.
Aston Martin now expects to deliver 6,200-6,600 vehicles in 2022. It previously expected to deliver more than 6,600.
It expects margins to improve by about 100-300 basis points, compared with roughly 350 to 450 points previously.
The company's third-quarter operating loss widened to £58.5m from £30.2m a year earlier.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Aston Martin downgrades output and profits
Bengaluru — Aston Martin blamed global supply chain problems for pushing back an expected improvement in its finances, as the luxury carmaker cut its 2022 deliveries and margin forecasts.
Shares in the British company fell more than 12% in early Wednesday trade after it said cash inflows were only likely towards the end of the fourth quarter and into early 2023.
In July, it had forecast an improvement in its finances in the second half of the year, predicting positive free cash flow after burning through tens of millions of pounds in cash.
Carmakers globally have faced problems sourcing parts and chips in the pandemic and difficulties have continued since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Aston Martin has also had its own challenges since its market debut in 2018, undergoing restructurings and management changes.
The company, which is also a Formula One racing team sponsor, estimated on Wednesday the incremental costs from the latest supply snags at about £20m.
“While (the supply issue) has created short-term impacts on our performance, I am confident that with the actions we are taking, we will exit the year in a stronger position to deliver on our goals for 2023 and beyond,” CEO Amedeo Felisa said.
In September, Aston Martin raised about $660m in a rights issue to lower its debt and invest in new models.
But logistical challenges in the third quarter affected more than 400 vehicles deliveries that had been planned for the period, executive chair Lawrence Stroll said.
Aston Martin now expects to deliver 6,200-6,600 vehicles in 2022. It previously expected to deliver more than 6,600.
It expects margins to improve by about 100-300 basis points, compared with roughly 350 to 450 points previously.
The company's third-quarter operating loss widened to £58.5m from £30.2m a year earlier.
Reuters
McLaren to relent and build an SUV
Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber
Creative Rides to auction Aston Martin DB6 and a ‘Gusheshe’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Arsenal drop points at Southampton
Premier League talking points. Pep Guardiola wants more from De Bruyne
Porsche tops global luxury and premium brands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.