Multichannel communications for businesses of all sizes with Telviva Engage
Telviva is offering a great launch special on its new multichannel communications platform
Leading local telecom service provider, Telviva, strives to enable companies to enjoy better quality conversations with their staff, suppliers and customers. And its latest product, Telviva Engage, promises to be a game changer in this regard.
Simply put: Telviva Engage is a multichannel, inbound, real-time communications platform. This many-to-many engagement tool facilitates communication between a business’s customer-facing teams, such as sales or support staff, and third parties. It’s been designed to enable these teams to operate more productively and, in doing so, to boost customer satisfaction.
How does it work? Telviva Engage aggregates multiple engagement channels — including the Web, social media, WhatsApp and fixed and mobile voice and chat — into a single, user-friendly, Web-based interface called Telviva One.
So, your teams will be able to keep on top of customer conversations taking place on various communication platforms with ease, because Telviva One conveniently pulls them all into a single place.
For added efficiency and productivity, Telviva Engage can be synchronised with your existing customer relationship management system and tweaked to meet your company’s requirements.
In a customer service centre, for instance, web chat, browser-based voice calls, WhatsApp and any other third-party chat solution can all be integrated. Chatbots can be implemented to introduce automation, preset phrases can be used by customer service agents, chat transcripts can be saved and shared with customers and a single agent interface and admin portal is available for supervisors.
Accessible to businesses of all sizes
Many companies believe they can’t access a multichannel engagement solution to accelerate their digital journey and enhance customer satisfaction, because they don’t have large budgets.
That’s certainly not true when it comes to Telviva Engage — it’s accessible to businesses of all sizes.
One of the reasons for this is that it’s been created by Telviva, a trusted South African company, which means the licensing and any further development that may be needed to customise it to your business’s requirements is charged in rands.
Teliva Engage offers a degree of agility that its international counterparts often cannot.
Speaking of which, because it’s local, Telviva Engage offers a degree of agility that its international counterparts often cannot. In other words, if a business in SA identifies a unique opportunity and need, the responsiveness from a local development team is worth its weight in gold.
Beyond this, Telviva’s customer-first mindset enables its internal development teams to keep optimising both Telviva Engage and Telviva One.
Take advantage of this launch special
To celebrate the launch of Telviva Engage, Telviva is offering a special deal to those businesses that sign up for this solution before the end of 2022.
Your business will not pay any license fees. Instead, all you’ll pay is a configuration fee, which includes the design of a widget for your company’s website customised to your requirements, the setting up of the solution and training for your staff.
To take advantage of this one-off deal, visit the Telviva website and complete the “Let Us Contact You” form, email sales@telviva.co.za or call us on 0878 200 200.
This article was paid for by Telviva.