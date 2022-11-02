Multichannel communications for businesses of all sizes with Telviva Engage

Leading local telecom service provider, Telviva, strives to enable companies to enjoy better quality conversations with their staff, suppliers and customers. And its latest product, Telviva Engage, promises to be a game changer in this regard.

Simply put: Telviva Engage is a multichannel, inbound, real-time communications platform. This many-to-many engagement tool facilitates communication between a business’s customer-facing teams, such as sales or support staff, and third parties. It’s been designed to enable these teams to operate more productively and, in doing so, to boost customer satisfaction.

How does it work? Telviva Engage aggregates multiple engagement channels — including the Web, social media, WhatsApp and fixed and mobile voice and chat — into a single, user-friendly, Web-based interface called Telviva One.

So, your teams will be able to keep on top of customer conversations taking place on various communication platforms with ease, because Telviva One conveniently pulls them all into a single place.