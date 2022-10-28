Volkswagen says supply bottlenecks are the new normal

Amazon.com and Apple were the latest tech behemoths to face heavy punishment by investors for their numbers on Thursday
Brazilian voters are returning to the polls for the runoff in one of most consequential elections there in years — and one that could have a vast impact on the rest of the world
The city expects more than 80,000 visitors for the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to the new king
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Launch comes as South Korea’s military wraps up nearly two weeks of major drills
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Barry Callebaut says the new chocolate contains more cocoa and fewer ingredients and should hit stores in 12 to 18 months’ time.
Berlin — Volkswagen said supply bottlenecks were the new norm as its third quarter earnings stagnated below pre-pandemic levels, under the burden of its Porsche listing and the write-off of a self-driving start-up, as well as issues securing parts.
The carmaker lowered its expectations for deliveries this year to be on par with 2021, down from a previouslyforecast 5%-10% rise, but maintained its earnings outlook of hitting the upper end of a 7%-8.5% margin.
“Challenges to our supply chain will become the rule, not the exception,” CEO Oliver Blume said, citing barriers to technology transfers between East and West.
A lack of semiconductors and other critical parts meant the carmaker has 150,000 unfinished vehicles and is stocking up on supplies to protect against further shortages in winter, CFO Arno Antlitz said in an earnings call.
He also said order books were filling up, with some models sold out for 18 months.
Volkswagen reported third-quarter earnings of €4.3bn, following €1.6bn in one-off effects from the suspension of Russian activities and the Porsche listing.
Earnings were boosted by a 19.4% margin in the sports and luxury brands, which are more able to pass on rising costs by hiking prices than volume brands whose buyers are squeezed by inflation.
Volkswagen’s shares fell 2.7% in early trade, underperforming Germany’s DAX, which fell 0.8%.
The results beat last year’s third quarter when chip shortages reduced sales across the auto industry, but they lagged pre-pandemic profits even as luxury carmakers, such as Mercedes-Benz caught up with 2019 earnings this quarter.
Porsche has overtaken its former parent Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable carmaker following its listing in September.
Volkswagen’s difficulties also included a €1.9bn non-cash impairment charge resulting from the writedown of its investment in Argo , a self-driving start-up it jointly owned with Ford.
Ford and Volkswagen joined forces in July 2019 to share control of the Pittsburgh-based company developing technology for driverless vehicles, which will shut operations.
VW’s initial investment was valued at $2.6bn, including $1bn in cash and the $1.6bn value of Volkswagen’s European self-driving unit, which was absorbed into Argo. VW also bought Argo shares from Ford for $500m.
Both companies shifted spending from the business on Wednesday, dragging Ford into a net loss with a non-cash pretax impairment of $2.7bn.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Volkswagen says supply bottlenecks are the new normal
The carmaker’s third quarter earnings stagnated below pre-pandemic levels under the burden of its Porsche listing, the write-off of a self-driving start-up and issues securing parts
Berlin — Volkswagen said supply bottlenecks were the new norm as its third quarter earnings stagnated below pre-pandemic levels, under the burden of its Porsche listing and the write-off of a self-driving start-up, as well as issues securing parts.
The carmaker lowered its expectations for deliveries this year to be on par with 2021, down from a previouslyforecast 5%-10% rise, but maintained its earnings outlook of hitting the upper end of a 7%-8.5% margin.
“Challenges to our supply chain will become the rule, not the exception,” CEO Oliver Blume said, citing barriers to technology transfers between East and West.
A lack of semiconductors and other critical parts meant the carmaker has 150,000 unfinished vehicles and is stocking up on supplies to protect against further shortages in winter, CFO Arno Antlitz said in an earnings call.
He also said order books were filling up, with some models sold out for 18 months.
Volkswagen reported third-quarter earnings of €4.3bn, following €1.6bn in one-off effects from the suspension of Russian activities and the Porsche listing.
Earnings were boosted by a 19.4% margin in the sports and luxury brands, which are more able to pass on rising costs by hiking prices than volume brands whose buyers are squeezed by inflation.
Volkswagen’s shares fell 2.7% in early trade, underperforming Germany’s DAX, which fell 0.8%.
The results beat last year’s third quarter when chip shortages reduced sales across the auto industry, but they lagged pre-pandemic profits even as luxury carmakers, such as Mercedes-Benz caught up with 2019 earnings this quarter.
Porsche has overtaken its former parent Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable carmaker following its listing in September.
Volkswagen’s difficulties also included a €1.9bn non-cash impairment charge resulting from the writedown of its investment in Argo , a self-driving start-up it jointly owned with Ford.
Ford and Volkswagen joined forces in July 2019 to share control of the Pittsburgh-based company developing technology for driverless vehicles, which will shut operations.
VW’s initial investment was valued at $2.6bn, including $1bn in cash and the $1.6bn value of Volkswagen’s European self-driving unit, which was absorbed into Argo. VW also bought Argo shares from Ford for $500m.
Both companies shifted spending from the business on Wednesday, dragging Ford into a net loss with a non-cash pretax impairment of $2.7bn.
Reuters
No new fossil-fuel cars to be sold in EU from 2035
VW will produce electric cars only in Europe in a decade
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA can win in the game of commodities diplomacy
European heavy industry flags rising energy and raw material costs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.