No new fossil-fuel cars to be sold in EU from 2035

US GDP expanded an annualised 2.6% in the third quarter, easing concern about a recession in the world’s biggest economy
Brazilian voters are returning to the polls for the runoff in one of most consequential elections there in years — and one that could have a vast impact on the rest of the world
The city expects more than 80,000 visitors for the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to the new king
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
The carmaker’s third quarter earnings stagnated below pre-pandemic levels under the burden of its Porsche listing, the write-off of a self-driving startup and issues securing parts
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Launch comes as South Korea’s military wraps up nearly two weeks of major drills
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
With regulators increasing pressure on carmakers to curb their carbon footprint, many are investing in electrification
Brussels — The EU struck a deal on Thursday on a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change.
Negotiators from the EU countries and the European Parliament, who must both approve new EU laws, as well as the European Commission, which drafts new laws, agreed that carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc.
“This deal is good news for car drivers ... new zero-emission cars will become cheaper, making them more affordable and more accessible to everyone,” Parliament's lead negotiator Jan Huitema said.
EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said the agreement sent a strong signal to industry and consumers. “Europe is embracing the shift to zero-emission mobility,” he said.
The deal also included a 55% cut in CO2 emissions for new cars sold from 2030 vs 2021 levels, much higher than the existing target of a 37.5% reduction by then.
New vans must comply with a 100% CO2 cut by 2035, and a 50% cut by 2030 compared with 2021 levels.
With regulators increasing the pressure on carmakers to curb their carbon footprint, many have announced investments in electrification. Volkswagen boss Thomas Schaefer this week said that from 2033, the brand will only produce electric cars in Europe.
Still, the EU law met some resistance when it was proposed in July 2021, with European car industry association ACEA warning against banning a specific technology and calling for internal combustion engines and hydrogen vehicles to play a role in the low-carbon transition.
Negotiators agreed on Thursday that the EU will draft a proposal on how cars that run on “CO2 neutral fuels” could be sold after 2035.
Small carmakers producing less than 10,000 vehicles per year can negotiate weaker targets until 2036, when they would face the zero-emission requirement.
The law is the first to be finalised from a broader package of new EU policies, designed to deliver the bloc's targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Brussels is seeking deals on two more laws from the package in time for the UN climate negotiations in November, in a bid to show that despite a looming recession and soaring energy prices, the bloc is pressing ahead with its climate goals.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
No new fossil-fuel cars to be sold in EU from 2035
With regulators increasing pressure on carmakers to curb their carbon footprint, many are investing in electrification
Brussels — The EU struck a deal on Thursday on a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change.
Negotiators from the EU countries and the European Parliament, who must both approve new EU laws, as well as the European Commission, which drafts new laws, agreed that carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc.
“This deal is good news for car drivers ... new zero-emission cars will become cheaper, making them more affordable and more accessible to everyone,” Parliament's lead negotiator Jan Huitema said.
EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said the agreement sent a strong signal to industry and consumers. “Europe is embracing the shift to zero-emission mobility,” he said.
The deal also included a 55% cut in CO2 emissions for new cars sold from 2030 vs 2021 levels, much higher than the existing target of a 37.5% reduction by then.
New vans must comply with a 100% CO2 cut by 2035, and a 50% cut by 2030 compared with 2021 levels.
With regulators increasing the pressure on carmakers to curb their carbon footprint, many have announced investments in electrification. Volkswagen boss Thomas Schaefer this week said that from 2033, the brand will only produce electric cars in Europe.
Still, the EU law met some resistance when it was proposed in July 2021, with European car industry association ACEA warning against banning a specific technology and calling for internal combustion engines and hydrogen vehicles to play a role in the low-carbon transition.
Negotiators agreed on Thursday that the EU will draft a proposal on how cars that run on “CO2 neutral fuels” could be sold after 2035.
Small carmakers producing less than 10,000 vehicles per year can negotiate weaker targets until 2036, when they would face the zero-emission requirement.
The law is the first to be finalised from a broader package of new EU policies, designed to deliver the bloc's targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Brussels is seeking deals on two more laws from the package in time for the UN climate negotiations in November, in a bid to show that despite a looming recession and soaring energy prices, the bloc is pressing ahead with its climate goals.
Reuters
SA Auto Week drives the shift to electrified cars
VW will produce electric cars only in Europe in a decade
Government policy on EVs likely only by February
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Has the automated-vehicle bubble burst?
Government policy on EVs likely only by February
VW will produce electric cars only in Europe in a decade
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.