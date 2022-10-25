×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

European heavy industry flags rising energy and raw material costs

Makers of metals, chemicals and gases say the outlook for the final months of the year have worsened

25 October 2022 - 18:26 Bartosz Dabrowski, Olivier Sorgho and Jagoda Darlak
Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Makers of metals, chemicals and gases said on Tuesday that the outlook for the final months of the year have worsened as concerns intensify that a surge in energy and raw material costs will shrink Europe’s heavy industry.

French industrial gases company Air Liquide flagged slowing demand from some customers in Europe while Swedish steel maker SSAB said it will cut capacity in the fourth quarter as demand in Europe slows. It already cut construction-related volumes in the quarter to end-September.

German chemicalsmaker Covestro lowered its 2022 earnings guidance for the third time this year, blaming gas and raw material prices.

The company, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, said it was only able to offset part of the rise in costs through higher prices.

Gas prices in Europe have eased in response to an unusually warm October and projections of a mild winter.

But the continent is paying five time more for its gas than the US, stirring concerns the region will struggle to compete on the global market in the long term.

“A mild winter alone can’t save the day in Europe. Growth is slowing, the European Central Bank (ECB) is tightening, while the single currency remains weak,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

BASF, the world’s largest chemicals company, has reduced production of ammonia, a nitrogen fertiliser and input for engineering plastics and diesel exhaust fluid. The group, which relies heavily on natural gas, is buying from outside Europe, where prices are lower.

Data has also highlighted the impact. Eurozone manufacturing activity this month hit its weakest level since May 2020.

Demand increases

The downbeat manufacturing outlook is in contrast to food and consumer products companies, including Nestle and Procter & Gamble, which have passed on higher prices for goods ranging from Nescafe coffee to Gillette razors.

Companies across Europe are racing to reduce their energy use before winter when demand increases as households turn up the heat.

Covestro said on Tuesday it is using digital sensors to monitor its steam traps, which means it is using steam as efficiently as possible in production.

Chemical companies are among the hardest hit by the energy crisis because they use gas as a raw material for production and as an energy source.

Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval on Tuesday launched a cost-cutting drive that could affect about a tenth of its workforce after a weak tanker market and soaring costs hit its marine business.

Mercedes-Benz has laid out measures to reduce gas consumption by up to 50% but has yet to manage a cut of more than 10%, while Volkswagen has explored short-term measures such as stocking parts on ships and trains and, in the medium term, switching to suppliers abroad.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than ...
World / Europe
2.
Weinstein’s new rape trial starts with graphic ...
World / Americas
3.
‘First truly global energy crisis’ has hit the ...
World
4.
Covid-19 takes toll on US students’ school ...
World / Americas
5.
Uganda reports nine more Ebola cases in Kampala
World / Africa

Related Articles

Eurozone business activity contracts at fastest pace in nearly two years

World / Europe

OPINION | Renewables shift lays bare Africa’s energy dilemma

Business

EU citizens uses savings and loans to pay their bills

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.