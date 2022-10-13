×

WATCH: African Bank gets all approvals for Grindrod Bank transaction

Business Day TV talks to Zwelibanzi Manyathi, group executive for business banking at African Bank

13 October 2022 - 22:40
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

African Bank says that all the conditions for the Grindrod Bank transaction have been met and all regulatory approvals obtained. This sets the stage for the merger to take place. Business Day TV caught up with Zwelibanzi Manyathi, group executive for business banking at African Bank for more insight into the transaction.

