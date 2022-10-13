Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Cargo handling group Grindrod says feasibility studies are under way to expand its Matola terminal in Mozambique
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
African Bank says that all the conditions for the Grindrod Bank transaction have been met and all regulatory approvals obtained. This sets the stage for the merger to take place. Business Day TV caught up with Zwelibanzi Manyathi, group executive for business banking at African Bank for more insight into the transaction.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: African Bank gets all approvals for Grindrod Bank transaction
Business Day TV talks to Zwelibanzi Manyathi, group executive for business banking at African Bank
African Bank says that all the conditions for the Grindrod Bank transaction have been met and all regulatory approvals obtained. This sets the stage for the merger to take place. Business Day TV caught up with Zwelibanzi Manyathi, group executive for business banking at African Bank for more insight into the transaction.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Strong demand drives Sirius real estate
WATCH: CEO Zak Callisto on Cartrack’s subscriber growth ambitions
WATCH: NYSE and JSE to collaborate on dual listings
WATCH: RMB launches funding platform to assist agricultural sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.