Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders
Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Richer nations urged to do more to help vulnerable ones restructure their debt
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
Tackling your questions is independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha about top stocks
Tackling your questions is independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.