×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments

07 October 2022 - 18:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions today ​are Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sun International unveils R850m Sun Vacation Club ...
Companies / Property
2.
Future-proofing Harmony adds Australian copper to ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Life Healthcare continues local radiology ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
FNB says Millennials and Gen-X lead digital ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Openserve to shift to a customer-facing business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.