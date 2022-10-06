×

Google’s Russian unit fights to regain seized funds

06 October 2022 - 16:19 Alexander Marrow
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Google’s Russian subsidiary has filed a lawsuit against Russian state bailiffs, court documents show, in a year that has seen the unit file for bankruptcy in Russia and have more than 7.7-billion roubles ($127m) in funds seized.

Alphabet’s Google declined to comment.

In May, Russian bailiffs seized funds from Google that it had been ordered to pay in late 2021. A month earlier, Tsargrad, a Russian Orthodox television channel blocked by YouTube, said bailiffs seized 1-billion roubles from Google.

Google’s subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in June after saying that authorities had seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

Court documents published on Tuesday showed the Moscow Arbitration Court had accepted an application from Google dated September 30 and would consider the case.

The court listed the Moscow department of Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service and one of its senior officials as the defendants.

Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The RIA news agency reported in August that the same Moscow court had rejected Google’s demand that the 1-billion roubles seized in the Tsargrad case be returned, with the TV channel still unable to access all Google services.

Tsargrad TV is owned by businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who was sanctioned by the US and EU in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, something he denies. Russia considers such Western sanctions illegal.

Tsargrad TV had no immediate comment.                    

Reuters                                                     

UK watchdog to investigate tech firms

Ofcom will probe cloud computing, internet messaging and smart devices for any evidence of anticompetitive behaviour
News
2 weeks ago

Google tweaks ad policy in India to rein in illegal lending apps

Indian government urges tech giant to introduce tougher checks
Companies
2 weeks ago

European court fines Google over €4bn for using Android system to foil rivals

The ruling is a boost for antitrust head Margrethe Vestager following setbacks in cases involving tech giants such as Intel and Qualcomm in 2022
Companies
3 weeks ago

