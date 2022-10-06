Google’s Russian unit fights to regain seized funds

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Eccentricities and careful ceremonies will mark his visit to the UK, but there will be a rationale somewhere
The president says work is under way to set up a fund to provide support for women entrepreneurs ready to scale up their businesses
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
Group plans to start closing the majority of its retail stores in North America next year
Government can help fill the ‘massive’ gap between formal and regulated micro-lending industry, according to Roelof Botha
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
City in newly 'annexed' Ukrainian region comes under attack
Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
The audience can expect mobility ideas and innovations and a showcase the latest start-ups in the mobility industry
Google’s Russian subsidiary has filed a lawsuit against Russian state bailiffs, court documents show, in a year that has seen the unit file for bankruptcy in Russia and have more than 7.7-billion roubles ($127m) in funds seized.
Alphabet’s Google declined to comment.
In May, Russian bailiffs seized funds from Google that it had been ordered to pay in late 2021. A month earlier, Tsargrad, a Russian Orthodox television channel blocked by YouTube, said bailiffs seized 1-billion roubles from Google.
Google’s subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in June after saying that authorities had seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.
Court documents published on Tuesday showed the Moscow Arbitration Court had accepted an application from Google dated September 30 and would consider the case.
The court listed the Moscow department of Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service and one of its senior officials as the defendants.
Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The RIA news agency reported in August that the same Moscow court had rejected Google’s demand that the 1-billion roubles seized in the Tsargrad case be returned, with the TV channel still unable to access all Google services.
Tsargrad TV is owned by businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who was sanctioned by the US and EU in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, something he denies. Russia considers such Western sanctions illegal.
Tsargrad TV had no immediate comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Google’s Russian unit fights to regain seized funds
Google’s Russian subsidiary has filed a lawsuit against Russian state bailiffs, court documents show, in a year that has seen the unit file for bankruptcy in Russia and have more than 7.7-billion roubles ($127m) in funds seized.
Alphabet’s Google declined to comment.
In May, Russian bailiffs seized funds from Google that it had been ordered to pay in late 2021. A month earlier, Tsargrad, a Russian Orthodox television channel blocked by YouTube, said bailiffs seized 1-billion roubles from Google.
Google’s subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in June after saying that authorities had seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.
Court documents published on Tuesday showed the Moscow Arbitration Court had accepted an application from Google dated September 30 and would consider the case.
The court listed the Moscow department of Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service and one of its senior officials as the defendants.
Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The RIA news agency reported in August that the same Moscow court had rejected Google’s demand that the 1-billion roubles seized in the Tsargrad case be returned, with the TV channel still unable to access all Google services.
Tsargrad TV is owned by businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who was sanctioned by the US and EU in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, something he denies. Russia considers such Western sanctions illegal.
Tsargrad TV had no immediate comment.
Reuters
UK watchdog to investigate tech firms
Google tweaks ad policy in India to rein in illegal lending apps
European court fines Google over €4bn for using Android system to foil rivals
UK watchdog to investigate tech firms
Google tweaks ad policy in India to rein in illegal lending apps
European court fines Google over €4bn for using Android system to foil rivals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Work from home shift merely exploited as chance to dodge the office
Efficiency is vital when capturing reliable data from paper
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Cashing in on failed start-ups
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.