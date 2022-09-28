Bank of England steps in to calm investors’ frayed nerves by announcing a massive emergency bond buying programme
The silencing of dissent is a marker of autocracy, evidenced in a campaign of fear by governments worldwide during Covid-19
Pravin Gordhan tells parliament load-shedding is likely to continue for up to 12 months, but attempts will be made to keep it to stage 2
DA-led coalition in the metro under threat as Patriotic Alliance votes with ANC-led opposition parties
The labour force will grow by almost 350,000 adults per year but SA will only be able to create 200,000 job opportunities
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Statistics from Georgia, Kazakhstan and the EU reveal the scale of the departures, but the total is likely to be higher as other states haven’t disclosed arrival figures
Yadav and KL Rahul shine with a 93-run partnership to steer India home with wickets and time to spare
Changes include more standard equipment, some detail changes and new paint choices
