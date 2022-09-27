×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

27 September 2022 - 21:16
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Kayalethu Nodada from Old Mutual Investments
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
European cafe culture brought to Rosebank
Companies / Property
2.
Standard Bank considers expansion in North Africa
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MC Mining wants to raise R472m for flagship ...
Companies / Mining
4.
MultiChoice to sell smart TVs to support ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Remgro bounces back from pandemic and doubles ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.