×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor

22 September 2022 - 21:16
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Rella Suskin from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Investec Property Fund co-CEO resigns
Companies / Property
2.
Njabulo Ngubane to head up M&A for Sub-Saharan ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Stage 5 and 6 load-shedding saps mobile operators
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
PODCAST | Discovery revives hospital-at-home care
Companies / Healthcare
5.
WATCH: Proptech seeks unique solutions to ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.