Ethos Capital says its portfolio has recovered. The private equity group says most of its investees have returned to pre-Covid-19 profit levels, and this has helped the group report a 27% increase in its annual basic net asset value per share. But Ethos has highlighted Virgin Active as a standout underperformer, with the health club chain still not at pre-pandemic levels due to slow membership recovery in the wake of lockdowns restrictions. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Ethos, about the results.
WATCH: Ethos Capital posts upbeat earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Ethos
