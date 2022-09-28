×

WATCH: Ethos Capital posts upbeat earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Ethos

28 September 2022 - 20:56
Stuart MacKenzie (Ethos Private Equity CEO), Peter Hayward-Butt (Ethos Capital CEO) and Mike Pfaff (Ethos Capital non-executive director) at the firm's listing in 2016. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ethos Capital says its portfolio has recovered. The private equity group says most of its investees have returned to pre-Covid-19 profit levels, and this has helped the group report a 27% increase in its annual basic net asset value per share. But Ethos has highlighted Virgin Active as a standout underperformer, with the health club chain still not at pre-pandemic levels due to slow membership recovery in the wake of lockdowns restrictions. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Ethos, about the results.

